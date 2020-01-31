AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Short Interest Update

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEG. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AEGON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in AEGON by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in AEGON by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in AEGON by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in AEGON by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,257,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AEGON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AEGON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AEGON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $4.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.32. AEGON has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $5.43.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker