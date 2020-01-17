Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aemetis stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) by 81.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,803 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Aemetis worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96. Aemetis has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $1.70.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

