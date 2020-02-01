Aeon Metals (ASX:AML) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Aeon Metals Ltd (ASX:AML) traded down 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$0.15 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.15 ($0.11), 14,733 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.16 ($0.11).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $111.22 million and a PE ratio of -23.57.

In other news, insider Frederick (Fred) Hess 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th.

Aeon Metals Company Profile (ASX:AML)

Aeon Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for copper, cobalt, gold, lead, zinc, molybdenum, silver, and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Walford Creek project comprising 3 exploration permits covering an area of 173 square kilometers located in northwest Queensland.

