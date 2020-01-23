Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) Shares Up 13%

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CVE:AQS) traded up 13% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, 198,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 60% from the average session volume of 123,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 million and a P/E ratio of -4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,096.63, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.37 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (CVE:AQS)

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs in Canada. It focuses on various therapeutic areas, including neurology, ophthalmology, and transplantation. The company markets Tacrolimus IR, an immunosuppressant for the treatment and prevention of acute rejection following organ transplantation; Vistitan, an ophthalmology product to reduce elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Zepto, a precision pulse capsulotomy system that provides anterior lens capsulotomies during cataract surgeries; and Topiramate and Oxcarbazepine extended-release tablets for the treatment of epilepsy.

