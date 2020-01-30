AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Short Interest Down 7.9% in January

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 816,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AER. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 46.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in AerCap by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in AerCap in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AER opened at $58.53 on Thursday. AerCap has a 12 month low of $40.16 and a 12 month high of $62.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. AerCap had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AerCap will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

