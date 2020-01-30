Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Short Interest Update

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,290,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 14,700,000 shares. Currently, 35.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.7 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.23. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $995.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.63% and a negative net margin of 328.34%. The business had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.59 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AERI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AERI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2,330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4,347.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Read More: What is a stock split?

