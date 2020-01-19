Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Shares Down 5.7%

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)’s stock price fell 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.11 and last traded at $22.74, 1,391,153 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 58% from the average session volume of 881,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AERI. ValuEngine raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.07.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.34% and a negative return on equity of 77.63%. The business had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,188,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,769,000 after purchasing an additional 79,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,255,000 after purchasing an additional 331,884 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,737,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,347,000 after purchasing an additional 224,655 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,153,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 118,596 shares in the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

