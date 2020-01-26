AeroCentury (NASDAQ:ACY) Shares Up 3.3%

AeroCentury Corp. (NASDAQ:ACY) shares shot up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.76, 287 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 8,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.04.

AeroCentury Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACY)

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company principally engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

