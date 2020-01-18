Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Receives $53.20 Average PT from Analysts

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.20.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AJRD. ValuEngine raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of AJRD traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.13. 856,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,755. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.29. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $53.99.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.47 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.8% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 984,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,724,000 after purchasing an additional 294,906 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at $876,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at $383,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 148.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 51,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at $2,858,000.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?