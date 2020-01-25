Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Getting Extremely Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) have trended extremely positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Aeroports de Paris earned a daily sentiment score of 4.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS AEOXF opened at $194.32 on Friday. Aeroports de Paris has a 52-week low of $190.49 and a 52-week high of $196.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.20 and a 200-day moving average of $186.07.

About Aeroports de Paris

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, construction, and operation of airports. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports in the Paris, France. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Others.

