AES (NYSE:AES) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.71

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.71 and last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 52121 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

AES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AES currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.51.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. AES had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AES. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in AES by 1,375.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in AES by 116.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AES in the third quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in AES during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AES during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Company Profile (NYSE:AES)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

