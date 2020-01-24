Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye and nose surgery, breast augmentation, liposuction and non-surgical aesthetic treatments. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited is based in Shenzhen, China. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

AIH opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.78.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.28 million for the quarter.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye and nose surgery, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

