Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 68,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,540,920 shares.The stock last traded at $3.44 and had previously closed at $3.97.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aethlon Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $12.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.19). On average, analysts predict that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aethlon Medical stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) by 259.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,317 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Aethlon Medical worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

