Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Shares Gap Down to $2.76

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.53, but opened at $2.76. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 4,545,141 shares trading hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Aethlon Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.22.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.19). Research analysts expect that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 203,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Cordasco Financial Network owned 1.02% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?