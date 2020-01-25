Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Shares Gap Up to $2.64

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.68, but opened at $2.64. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 49,684 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aethlon Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.19). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) by 259.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,317 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Aethlon Medical worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 55.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

