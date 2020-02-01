Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Shares Up 22.1%

Shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) shot up 22.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $4.14, 114,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,474,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Aethlon Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51. The company has a market cap of $17.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.19). Sell-side analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) by 259.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,317 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Aethlon Medical worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

