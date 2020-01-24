Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) Trading 26.3% Higher

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) shares traded up 26.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.24, 384,944 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,372,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Aevi Genomic Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, Director Sol J. Barer sold 4,098,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.13, for a total transaction of $532,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Cola acquired 2,049,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.13 per share, with a total value of $266,418.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,267,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,821.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aevi Genomic Medicine stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.93% of Aevi Genomic Medicine worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Aevi Genomic Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNMX)

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.

