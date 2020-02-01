Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) Trading 5.3% Higher

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX)’s share price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20, 944,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,412,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Cola acquired 2,049,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.13 per share, for a total transaction of $266,418.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,267,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,821.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sol J. Barer sold 4,098,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.13, for a total transaction of $532,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aevi Genomic Medicine stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,252,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.93% of Aevi Genomic Medicine worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aevi Genomic Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNMX)

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.

