Aew UK Reit PLC (LON:AEWU) to Issue GBX 2 Dividend

Aew UK Reit PLC (LON:AEWU) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AEWU stock opened at GBX 99.75 ($1.31) on Friday. Aew UK Reit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 101 ($1.33). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 95.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 94.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $150.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68.

Aew UK Reit Company Profile

AEW UK REIT plc (the 'Company') is a closed ended Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') incorporated on 1 April 2015 and domiciled in the UK.

