Af Legal Group Limited (ASX:AFL) Insider Kevin Lynch Acquires 93,750 Shares

Af Legal Group Limited (ASX:AFL) insider Kevin Lynch bought 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00 ($10,638.30).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Af Legal Group Company Profile

AF Legal Group Limited operates as a family and relationship law company in Australia. It provides law services in various areas, including divorce and separation, property settlement, children's matters, spousal maintenance, same-sex and de facto couples, intervention orders, child support, and mediation together with related and ancillary services.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading