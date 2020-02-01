Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post earnings of $4.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $79.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.07 and its 200-day moving average is $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.42. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $71.08 and a 52 week high of $115.75.

In related news, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $223,700.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,439.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $287,820.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research set a $100.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

