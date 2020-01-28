Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the December 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 690,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In related news, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $223,700.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,439.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $287,820.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 45,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $100.00 price objective on Affiliated Managers Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.15.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.89. 9,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,276. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $71.08 and a 1 year high of $115.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.45 and a 200-day moving average of $82.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. Affiliated Managers Group had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Article: Commodities