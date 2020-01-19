Affinor Growers (CNSX:AFI) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Shares of Affinor Growers Inc (CNSX:AFI) rose 12.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 304,966 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 292,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Affinor Growers (CNSX:AFI)

Affinor Growers Inc, a farming technology company, engages in acquiring, patenting, and commercializing various agriculture technologies and vertical farming technology for indoor controlled environment and outdoor greenhouse agriculture industry in North America. It grows crops, such as romaine lettuce, spinach, and strawberries using its vertical farming technology.

