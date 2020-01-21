AFH Financial Group (LON:AFHP) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of AFH Financial Group Plc (LON:AFHP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 402 ($5.29) and last traded at GBX 390 ($5.13), with a volume of 241490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 385 ($5.06).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from AFH Financial Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. AFH Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of AFH Financial Group from GBX 484 ($6.37) to GBX 569 ($7.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of AFH Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $166.69 million and a P/E ratio of 21.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 344.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 314.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10.

AFH Financial Group Company Profile (LON:AFHP)

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. The company offers wealth management and financial planning services, including investment management, pension and retirement planning, tax and inheritance planning, life cover and family protection, and mortgages, as well as discretionary investment management services.

