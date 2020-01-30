AFH Financial Group Plc (LON:AFHP) Insider Sells £2,298,000 in Stock

AFH Financial Group Plc (LON:AFHP) insider Alan Hudson sold 600,000 shares of AFH Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.04), for a total value of £2,298,000 ($3,022,888.71).

Shares of AFHP opened at GBX 395 ($5.20) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 358.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 315.43. The stock has a market cap of $168.83 million and a PE ratio of 21.70. AFH Financial Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 260 ($3.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 390 ($5.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This is a boost from AFH Financial Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. AFH Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on AFH Financial Group from GBX 484 ($6.37) to GBX 569 ($7.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

About AFH Financial Group

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. The company offers wealth management and financial planning services, including investment management, pension and retirement planning, tax and inheritance planning, life cover and family protection, and mortgages, as well as discretionary investment management services.

