AFLAC (AFL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) is set to post its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect AFLAC to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NYSE:AFL opened at $51.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. AFLAC has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

In related news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

See Also: Commodities