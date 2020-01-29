AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.56 Billion

Analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will report sales of $5.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AFLAC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.47 billion and the highest is $5.62 billion. AFLAC reported sales of $5.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFLAC will report full-year sales of $22.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.89 billion to $22.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $21.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.56 billion to $22.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AFLAC.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.95.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.38. 1,541,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,417. AFLAC has a fifty-two week low of $46.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.78.

In other AFLAC news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,028.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFL. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 23.9% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 51,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 139.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 9.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,563,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 20.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 97,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

