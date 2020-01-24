AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AFLAC from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.95.

AFL stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.39. 2,793,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,740. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.89. AFLAC has a 1 year low of $46.96 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.70.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AFLAC will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,028.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,766,000 after purchasing an additional 245,370 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AFLAC by 7.5% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 412,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after buying an additional 28,862 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at $2,512,857,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 7.5% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

