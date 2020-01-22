Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.37

Africa Energy Corp (CVE:AFE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 638538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Africa Energy from C$0.35 to C$0.36 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26. The firm has a market cap of $246.32 million and a PE ratio of -17.63. The company has a current ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 24.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Africa Energy Company Profile (CVE:AFE)

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the Republic of South Africa. It holds a 90% interest in the offshore Exploration Right for Block 2B that covers an area of 4,360 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 30% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 that covers an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 45% interest in the Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 18,734 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin of the southern coast of South Africa.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

