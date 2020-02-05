Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Afya in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Afya from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Afya presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.70.

AFYA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.14. 83,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,847. Afya has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Afya will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFYA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Afya during the third quarter worth $13,760,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Afya during the third quarter worth $10,256,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Afya during the third quarter worth $10,189,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Afya during the third quarter worth $8,782,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Afya during the third quarter worth $7,961,000. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

