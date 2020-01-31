Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) versus Chegg (NASDAQ:CHGG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) and Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Afya and Chegg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Afya N/A N/A N/A Chegg -3.27% 9.53% 3.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.6% of Afya shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Chegg shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Afya and Chegg’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Afya N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chegg $321.08 million 15.71 -$14.89 million $0.09 463.33

Afya has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chegg.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Afya and Chegg, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Afya 0 1 4 0 2.80 Chegg 0 1 11 0 2.92

Afya presently has a consensus target price of $31.04, suggesting a potential upside of 3.54%. Chegg has a consensus target price of $46.64, suggesting a potential upside of 11.84%. Given Chegg’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chegg is more favorable than Afya.

Summary

Chegg beats Afya on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools. It offers health sciences courses, which comprise medicine, dentistry, nursing, radiology, psychology, pharmacy, physical education, physiotherapy, nutrition, and biomedicine; and degree programs and courses in other subjects and disciplines, including undergraduate and post graduate courses in business administration, accounting, law, physical education, civil engineering, industrial engineering, and pedagogy. In addition, the company provides medical preparatory courses and other continuing medical education services through its online platform; and develops and sells electronically distributed educational courses on medicine science, and related printed and technological educational content. As of June 24, 2019, its network consisted of 23 operating campuses, 21 of which are undergraduate and graduate medical school campuses. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc. operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks. Its digital products and services include Chegg Study, which helps students master challenging concepts on their own; Chegg Writing that enables automatically generate sources in the required formats, when students need to cite their sources in written work; Chegg Tutors that allow students find human help on its learning platform through a network of live tutors; and Chegg Math solver, which helps students to get math help through self-guided and individualized math solutions The company also offers Other Services, such as Test Prep, internships, college admission and scholarship services; rents and sells print textbooks and eTextbooks; and offers supplemental materials and textbook buyback services. Chegg, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.