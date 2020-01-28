Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) Announces $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of TSE:AFN opened at C$46.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.16 million and a P/E ratio of 156.42. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$37.84 and a 1-year high of C$63.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.37.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$260.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$255.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 2.9740921 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AFN shares. Raymond James set a C$60.00 price objective on Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$61.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ag Growth International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.00.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

