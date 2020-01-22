Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.11 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) – Desjardins lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.13.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$63.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Ag Growth International from C$61.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James set a C$60.00 target price on Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.00.

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at C$45.21 on Monday. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$37.84 and a one year high of C$63.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$45.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.58. The firm has a market cap of $844.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.20.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$260.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$255.73 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 802.68%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

