AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) Short Interest Update

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,700 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 306,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 192,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $2,115,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,358,000 after buying an additional 106,383 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 12.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 967,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,389,000 after buying an additional 104,702 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,073,000 after buying an additional 73,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 66,968 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MITT traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.86. The stock had a trading volume of 134,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,068. The company has a market capitalization of $516.97 million, a PE ratio of 316.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $18.49.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

