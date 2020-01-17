AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) Short Interest Update

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,700 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 306,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 194,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NYSE MITT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.79. 126,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,322. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,358,000 after acquiring an additional 106,383 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 967,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after acquiring an additional 104,702 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,073,000 after acquiring an additional 73,472 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 396,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 41,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 16,425 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?