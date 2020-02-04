AGCO (AGCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect AGCO to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $71.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. AGCO has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $81.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.45%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGCO. Morgan Stanley raised AGCO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.31.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

