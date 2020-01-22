AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.12% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global cut shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AGCO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.71.

NYSE AGCO opened at $73.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $60.26 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.31.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $388,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,032.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $796,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,208,717.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter worth $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter worth $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth $78,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

