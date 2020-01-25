AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Sees Large Volume Increase

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,195,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 304% from the previous session’s volume of 296,278 shares.The stock last traded at $0.72 and had previously closed at $0.60.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. Its products include the AgEagle RX 60 and RX 40 Systems for day-to-day image acquisition for precision agriculture growers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

