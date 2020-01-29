Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) Short Interest Up 15.3% in January

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,730,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 10,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19. Agenus has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $519.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.09.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agenus will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Agenus by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Agenus by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Agenus by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Agenus by 443.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

