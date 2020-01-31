Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

AGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Agenus in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. Agenus has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $4.57.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agenus will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,294,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,884,000 after purchasing an additional 919,105 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,540,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,620,000 after purchasing an additional 793,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 309,954 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 750,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 305,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 263,185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 165,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.68% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

