Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Up 6.3%

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s share price shot up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.72, 1,324,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,065,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

A number of research firms have commented on AGEN. BidaskClub cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Agenus in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $528.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.09.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 443.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agenus in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 37.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

