Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Agenus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Agenus in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AGEN traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 627,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17. Agenus has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $4.57.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Agenus by 443.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Agenus by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?