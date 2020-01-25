AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AGF Management from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of AGF.B opened at C$6.80 on Thursday. AGF Management has a twelve month low of C$4.51 and a twelve month high of C$6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $535.79 million and a P/E ratio of 13.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.59.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

