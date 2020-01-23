AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of AGF.B opened at C$6.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.59. AGF Management has a 12 month low of C$4.51 and a 12 month high of C$6.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.82. The firm has a market cap of $535.79 million and a P/E ratio of 13.26.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?