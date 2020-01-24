AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.96

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.96 and last traded at C$6.68, with a volume of 274571 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.23.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGF.B shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a market cap of $535.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.59.

About AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B)

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

