AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) PT Raised to C$7.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price objective increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGF.B. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

AGF.B opened at C$6.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $528.70 million and a P/E ratio of 13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.78. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of C$4.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.74.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

