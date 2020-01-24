AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIF) Trading 0.1% Higher

AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIF) traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.34 and last traded at $27.34, 436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 304% from the average session volume of 108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.2885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%.

