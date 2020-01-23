Shares of Agfiq Us Market Neutral Value Fund (NYSEARCA:CHEP) dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.47 and last traded at $20.38, approximately 72 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average is $20.32.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.4434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from Agfiq Us Market Neutral Value Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

