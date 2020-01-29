Aggreko (LON:AGK) Given New GBX 650 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Aggreko (LON:AGK) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 650 ($8.55) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aggreko from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Aggreko to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 905 ($11.90) in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.21) target price on shares of Aggreko in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.81) target price on shares of Aggreko in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 851.11 ($11.20).

Aggreko stock opened at GBX 800 ($10.52) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.68. Aggreko has a 52 week low of GBX 693.20 ($9.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 881 ($11.59). The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 842.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 814.64.

In related news, insider Dame Nicola Brewer sold 1,450 shares of Aggreko stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.19), for a total transaction of £12,339.50 ($16,231.91).

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

