Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aggreko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

OTCMKTS:ARGKF opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.08. Aggreko has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $11.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23.

About Aggreko

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

